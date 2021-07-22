Police: Man found bloody on Barrio Logan sidewalk dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was killed early Thursday morning in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, police said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 3:25 a.m. from someone who reported finding a man with his face covered in blood lying on the sidewalk on National Avenue near Sigsbee Street, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Officers and paramedics responded, but the victim, a man believed to be in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Martinez said.

The victim had suffered apparent trauma, but it was not immediately clear if he had been stabbed or shot, the officer said.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances.

A detailed suspect description was not immediately available.

