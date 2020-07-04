Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting in Oak Park

A man suffered life-threatening wounds after being shot several times in the Saturday, July 4, 2020, in San Diego’s Oak Park neighborhood, according to police. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot several times in the early hours of Saturday morning in San Diego’s Oak Park neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of 55th Street. At the scene, they found shell casings and fresh blood on the sidewalk, but did not initially locate the victim of the shooting.

The man was located after officers received a report of a shooting victim being treated at Paradise Valley Hospital. A subsequent investigation determined he had sustained “several” gunshot wounds in the area of 2500 55th St. His wounds are considered life-threatening, officers say.

No suspect description has yet been provided. Officers said the victim possibly has gang ties and that both he and his family were uncooperative with police.

Anyone with information on the incident is being encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.