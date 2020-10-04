Police: Man dies after fire in Escondido

SAN DIEGO — A man is dead after firefighters found him inside a burning home in Escondido Sunday.

The police department said someone called 911 around 11:21 a.m. to report a fire in the 600 block of Waverly Place. The first officer who got there reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.

Firefighters went inside and found a man unresponsive. He was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where died. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Escondido police said the cause of the fire and the man’s death are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department, the anonymous tip line at 760-743-8477 or through police.escondido.org.