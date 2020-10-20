Police: Man dies after being shot with bow and arrow in dispute

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Authorities Monday said a man died after being shot by another man with a bow and arrow during a dispute.

National City Police Dept. Capt. Alex Hernandez

At about 2:30 p.m., police were called to the area near West 18th Street and Wilson Avenue by a man reporting that he had shot another man with a bow and arrow, National City Police Dept. Capt. Alex Hernandez said. The suspect directed police to the victim who appeared to have been shot through his torso. He was located in the area between the MTS trolley tracks and the I-5 freeway, according to authorities.

The victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, was dead when officers arrived, Hernandez said.

“What we’re gathering is that there was a dispute between him and the victim — some type of dispute — and it involved a female,” he said. “We don’t know what the relationship is.”

Investigators believe all three individuals are homeless, according to Hernandez. None have yet been publicly identified by authorities and the motivation for the dispute is not yet known.

Officials are talking to the suspect and the woman involved in the incident.

“Obviously we’re going to charge homicide depending on what we learn,” Hernandez said.