Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SAN DIEGO – One person died after being found shot inside a car Wednesday in the Encanto area, police said.

Officers responded to the area near Varney and Theodore Drives at about 7:45 p.m., according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander.

Not much has been publicly shared about the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is unclear if police are looking for a suspect in the shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.