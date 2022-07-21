SAN DIEGO – A man was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday while in his driveway working on the vehicle, police said.

About 6:30 a.m., the owner of a 1984 Mercedes Benz 300SD was approached by another man at 5000 Sea Drift Way in San Diego’s Ocean Crest neighborhood, San Diego police Officer Dave O’Brien wrote in a watch commander’s log. The man reportedly asked him if he needed any help with the vehicle, to which the car’s owner responded that he did not.

That’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun and told the man to “move away” from the car, O’Brien said.

The suspect then entered the vehicle and drove off. He was described by police as being Hispanic, aged between 25-30 years old with a beard and wearing a black shirt and black pants.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking for tips to find the car. It has California plates and license plate number 6CHA996.

Tips can be called into San Diego police at 619‑531‑2000 or submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.