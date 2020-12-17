Police: Man arrested after smashing bank window, loading up backpack

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested in the South Bay early Thursday on suspicion of smashing the window of a Wells Fargo, hopping in and loading up a backpack before police arrested him.

The break-in happened around 2 a.m. when the man smashed the glass of the bank at 1232 Broadway in Chula Vista, according to police. A security employee watched live from CCTV cameras inside the branch as the man loaded bank supplies and coins into his backpack, Chula Vista Police Department said.

Officers with CVPD were joined by a police dog unit from National City Police Department and a San Diego police helicopter, surrounding the bank and moving inside to order the man to surrender.

The 25-year-old man gave up without struggle, was arrested and then booked into jail in Chula Vista, officials told FOX 5.