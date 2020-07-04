Police: Man arrested after ramming car into pedestrian, fleeing scene

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 55-year-old man was arrested Friday after he rammed his car into a man after an argument and then fled the scene, according to officials.

The incident occurred at the 3100 block of National Avenue in the Logan Heights neighborhood around 11 a.m. Friday, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said in a report.

Fernando Chavez and a 19-year-old man got into an argument Friday morning, after which, the two separated. Chavez then got into his car and went looking for the man, Martinez said.

Chavez soon found him crossing the street at the intersection of National Avenue and South 31st Street, and drove his gold Nissan Sentra directly into him, according to multiple witnesses. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, the report said.

A witness called the police while Chavez fled the scene, according to authorities. Ten minutes later, officers found Chavez a few blocks away, in the 1100 block of Sicard Street.

Officers arrested Chavez, later identified by several of the witnesses, for suspected assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail Friday afternoon and remains jailed on $12,500 bail, according to jail records.

He is slated to be arraigned on July 31 at the San Diego Central Courthouse.