Police: Man, 51, arrested for lighting incendiary devices near Central Division station

SAN DIEGO – A 51-year-old man who police say used plastic bottles full of ignitable liquid to start fires last weekend near the Central Division police station was arrested Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Jose Luis Pena-Lopez was booked into the county jail on three counts of arson and three counts of using an incendiary device, the department said Thursday.

Officers said Pena-Lopez lit a plastic bottle filled with ignitable liquid and threw it at a parking structure at about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. He fled the scene and later returned the same day to hurl another lit bottle, which police say landed in the parking lot of the station.

Both fires were extinguished, but they burned bushes and caused minor damage to the asphalt of the parking structure, according to SDPD.

Pena-Lopez returned to the area the following night at about 11 p.m., where police say he left a bottle of ignitable liquid on a windowsill in the same parking structure. That fire charred a portion of a brick wall, a department news release said.

Officers spotted Pena-Lopez riding his bike near the Central Division at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, at which point he was arrested.