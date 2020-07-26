Police: Man, 26, arrested for stabbing in Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a stabbing in the Gaslamp Quarter downtown, police said Sunday.

Matthew Mark Morrow, 26, was arrested after San Diego Police Department officers found him running southbound on Fifth Avenue at 10:36 p.m. Saturday, according to Officer Robert Heims.

Morrow and a 50-year-old man reportedly got into an argument and the suspect walked up to the victim holding a knife and stabbed him several times in the back, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, the officer said.

Morrow was booked Sunday into the San Diego Central Jail on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon with bail set at $30,000, according to jail booking records. He will be arraigned on Friday.

Central Division detectives are investigating the incident.