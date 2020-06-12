Police make new arrests in La Mesa looting

LA MESA, Calif. — Police made new arrests in the looting that took place during a riot in La Mesa two weekends ago.

Police arrested Helen Tewolde, 26, Wednesday on suspicion of looting Sally’s Beauty Supply in La Mesa Springs Shopping Center. Investigators received an anonymous case after a social media video surfaced that appeared to show Tewolde in the act. Tewolde was booked into Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility and was charged with burglary during an emergency.

Last week, police arrested Rey Estrada-Silva, 25, on suspicion of looting Play It Again Sports after a photo appearing to show him in the act appeared on social media. He was out on bail when police re-arrested him Thursday on suspicion of also looting a Verizon and Target store in Grossmont Shopping Center.