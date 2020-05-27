Police make another arrest in shooting of Coronado teen

CORONADO, Calif. — Another man has been arrested in connection to an early May robbery and shooting incident that injured a Coronado High School student.

Coronado police detectives said Chula Vista resident Alejandro Guzman was arrested Wednesday. Guzman, 18, is charged with robbery after a botched May 4 jewelry sale led to the shooting of Coronado High senior Jacob Mckanry. That night, Mckarny was shot in the back on Orange Avenue near 10th Street after meeting two men to sell jewelry after arranging the sale online.

Guzman’s arrest is the second made by police related to the incident. On Friday, a 17-year-old man, who has not been identified by officials, was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Guzman is being held at San Diego Central Jail and the investigation is ongoing, officials say.

Mckarny still is recovering from the incident and was scheduled to return to the hospital to repair an aneurysm on his aorta and potentially remove the bullet from his body, according to his family.