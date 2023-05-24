SAN DIEGO — Police have made a third arrest in a San Ysidro shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead last month.

On April 7, Carlos Arvizu was fatally shot in front of a home in the 100 block of East Park Avenue, according to San Diego police. Officers say a suspect or suspects in a vehicle confronted Arvizu before he was shot. The vehicle then drove off.

Police on Tuesday booked 18-year-old Adrian Rodriguez — who was already in San Diego County Jail — on suspicion of murder.

Rodriguez was the third arrest police made in the case.

Earlier this month, on May 10, authorities arrested Jacob Kozik, 18, in San Bernardino with assistance from the local sheriff’s department, police said.

Two days later, officers arrested a second suspect, 20-year-old Marcos Carbajal, who was also already in custody, according to SDPD.