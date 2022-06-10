SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday morning in San Diego’s Logan Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

Police officials say that an unknown suspect entered Antojitos Del Tepeyac around 7:54 a.m. while a restaurant employee was counting money from the register. The suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded the money from the register.

The man grabbed the money and a cash bag on the counter before fleeing the scene. The employee counting the money said that she never looked at the suspect and was unable to tell the race of the person involved.

The man was described as wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and a dark mask over his face.

No one was injured in this incident, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to police or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.