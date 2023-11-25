SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing in North Park Saturday morning that left one person injured.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Oregon Street. According to the San Diego Police Department, two men were in a verbal fight when the suspect slashed the other with a knife.

The victim, identified as a 44-year-old man, sustained an a non-life-threatening injury to his right leg. Authorities transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene and police are currently searching for him. He is described by witnesses as an adult man who was last seen wearing a blue “doo rag” and jeans. Police report the victim did not give further details on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.