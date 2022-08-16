SAN DIEGO – A 72-year-old man was injured late Monday evening after being struck by a man driving a stolen vehicle in College East, authorities said.

The man was walking northbound in the 6500 block of Montezuma Road around 11:25 p.m. when a man driving a stolen BMW struck him, according to Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.

The driver of the stolen vehicle parked the BMW and fled the scene on foot following the incident.

Traffic officers responded to the scene and assisted the victim who had sustained a laceration to his right forearm and the back of his head.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.