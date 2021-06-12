Police looking for missing man, 79, suffering from Alzheimer’s

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police asked for public assistance to find a 79-year- old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who went missing Saturday in San Diego.

Frederick Christlieb was last seen about 2:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 Ingraham St., according to the San Diego police.

Christlieb is white. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, police reported. He was last seen wearing a blue Air Force baseball cap, blue-striped shirt, black pants and was carrying a black cloth bag.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call police at 619-531- 2000. Tipsters can also call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

