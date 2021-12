Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police are asking the public’s help Tuesday to find a man suspected of robbing a gas station in Clairemont Mesa West.

A male suspect entered the Circle K in the 4300 block of Genesee Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded money from the cash register, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money from the register. The clerk was unharmed, police confirmed.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing between 180 to 190 pounds. He was wearing a dark hoodie and mask at the time of the reported robbery.

No other information was released. SDPD was investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.