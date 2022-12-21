An armed robbery took place inside Northgate Market on Dec. 21, 2022, police said. (Photo: KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a business inside Northgate Market on Wednesday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.

A black male suspect held up Prospera Gonzalez, located at 5403 University Avenue, shortly before 8 a.m. with a black handgun, police said. It’s undetermined at this time how much money was stolen.

The suspect reportedly fled out of the rear of the store and was last seen running southbound on 54th Street. He is described as 5 feet tall, wearing a red white and green beanie, black face mask, black sweater, black pants and black gloves.

Authorities say no employees or customers were injured during the incident.

SDPD robbery detectives will be handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.