Police K-9 named in honor of San Diego FBI agent killed in line of duty

SAN DIEGO — An FBI agent killed in the line of duty 42 years ago is being remembered with a special tribute on the opposite side of the country.

FBI Special Agents Charles W. Elmore and J. Robert Porter were shot and killed on August 9, 1979, at the FBI’s El Centro Resident Agency, east of San Diego County. Law enforcement and community members have honored their service in many ways over the years, from streets named for them in El Centro to an annual memorial at the San Diego field office.

The latest show of appreciation came this month when a K-9 and his handler completed training at Leesburg Police Department in Virginia. An anonymous $15,000 donation covered costs of bringing on the 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer.

The FBI said the donor had a special request for the police department — that the K-9 be named after Special Agent Elmore.

“This gesture is a very thoughtful and unique tribute to Special Agent Elmore – a tribute which will carry his name and legacy while continuing the fight against crime,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner said.

K-9 Elmore was cross-trained in patrol duties, including tracking missing persons, and drug detection. He will now join his handler, Officer Lelia Brickley, in protecting the Leesburg community.

An undated photo from the FBI shows K-9 Elmore after he graduated K-9 training at the Leesburg Police Department. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

FBI Special Agent Charles W. Elmore was killed on August 9, 1979, at the FBI’s El Centro Resident Agency, east of San Diego County. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

An undated photo from the FBI shows K-9 Elmore and his handler, Officer Lelia Brickley. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)