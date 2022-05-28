SAN DIEGO – Officers with the National City Police Department are investigating a wrong-way crash that happened late Saturday evening, authorities said.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. along State Route 54 westbound where a blue Jeep Renegade and a black Mercedes collided, according to the California Highway Patrol log.

Witnesses told OnScene.TV that the driver of the black Mercedes was speeding up the on-ramp of SR-54 at Highland Avenue, attempting to exit the highway, when he collided with the driver of the Jeep who was entering the highway.

The driver of the black Mercedes was taken into custody by National City Police and CHP following a DUI test.

The driver of the blue Jeep was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The matter remains under investigation by police.