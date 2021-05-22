Police investigating suspicious death in Ocean Beach alley

OCEAN BEACH (CNS) – Police were investigating the suspicious death Saturday of a man in his early 60s found in an alley in Ocean Beach.

The San Diego Police Department received a call just before 11:30 p.m. Friday reporting an unresponsive male down in an alley in the 4800 block of Niagara Avenue, according to Lt. Andra Brown.

“Officers from Western Division arrived at the location and found the male in the north alley,” Brown said. “The male was unresponsive and a citizen was performing CPR.”

Officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel took over life- saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:41 p.m., the lieutenant said.

SDPD homicide detectives were investigating the incident, due to the suspicious nature of the death, Brown said. The man had visible injuries, but detectives had no information about the circumstances surrounding the death, she said.

The victim was tentatively identified but his identity was not immediately released, Brown said.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

