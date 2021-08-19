Suspect wounded in shootout with El Cajon police officer

EL CAJON, Calif. – Authorities say an El Cajon police officer wounded a suspect in a shootout Thursday as they searched for the gunman involved in an earlier attack.

Just after 2:10 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of E. Main Street after a call from a person who claimed they’d been shot, El Cajon police Capt. Rob Ransweiler said in a news release. Officers were provided a suspect description of the shooter and started searching the surrounding area.

Soon thereafter, a person who matched the shooter’s description was spotted by an officer near the corner of Ballard and Decker streets, Ransweiler said. When the officer drove closer, police say the suspect started shooting at the officer still in his vehicle.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, returned fire on the suspect, striking them at least one time, according to Ransweiler. Witnesses in the area told FOX 5 that they heard possibly between five to seven shots during the incident.

Both the victim in the first shooting and the suspect were receiving medical care. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed. The officer was not injured in the incident.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area as much of it is closed off due to the ongoing investigation. It is expected to be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic for several hours.

ECPD is working a shooting in the area of Ballard and Main. Please avoid the area if at all possible. More details will be released in follow up tweets / press release. pic.twitter.com/BftQLOu1mW — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) August 19, 2021

