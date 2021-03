SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are investigating reports of whether a man holding a 2-year-old entered an elephant enclosure on Friday at the San Diego Zoo.

The incident was reported to authorities at about 4:20 p.m. Both people are said to have safely escaped the enclosure without injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department.

FOX 5 has reached out to zoo officials for comment.

Additional details about the incident were not yet known.

Check back for updates on this developing story.