San Diego police officers on the scene of a homicide in City Heights on June 19, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police have launched a homicide investigation after a 65-year-old woman was attacked and fatally stabbed at a City Heights park Monday morning, authorities said.

Around 8:30 a.m., the woman was approached by the suspect while she was exercising at a park in the 3600 block of Central Avenue. The suspect then stabbed her multiple times before fleeing through the south alley of West Central Avenue, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

The woman, who was identified as a resident of the neighborhood, was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect, described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid-20s to 30s, has not been identified by SDPD at this stage of the investigation.

Police are currently canvassing the neighborhood to look for physical evidence and possible witnesses to the attack, as well as any surveillance video that could help identify the suspect. A law enforcement helicopter was also used shortly after the incident.

It is not known at this time whether robbery or another premediated motive precipitated the attack, Shebloski said. At this stage in the investigation, law enforcement believes the stabbing is an isolated incident.

“Right now, there’s not an active threat to any specific members of the community that we’re aware of,” Shebloski said. “Any citizen anywhere should be taking normal precautionary steps to make sure they’re safe.”

Police are expected to remain on scene for the remainder of the day, according to SDPD.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.