SAN DIEGO — A shooting in a City Heights alley that left one man dead is under investigation, according to San Diego Police Department.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots near 35th Street and Orange Avenue in City Heights. Residents reportedly heard at least three gunshots fired, SDPD said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in an alleyway with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. First responders attempted CPR on the man, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The suspect of the shooting fled the scene and his whereabouts are currently unknown, SDPD said. It is unclear what the relationship, if any, was between the victim and the shooter.

Details of what led to the shooting were not immediately available. SDPD asked residents to avoid the area near 35th and Orange as homicide detectives will be investigating for several hours.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

At this time there is no description of the gunman that has been released by authorities.