SAN DIEGO – Police are looking for the man who stabbed another man when they bumped into each other in the Gaslamp Quarter Saturday, said the SDPD Watch Commander.

The stabbing happened sometime before 2 a.m. around the 700 block of 5th Avenue, said Officer D. O’Brien.

The victim who happens to be a 29-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk with his friend on Fifth Avenue, O’Brien said. While they were walking, they bumped into two men and a fight occurred between the two groups.

While the fight was going on, the 29-year-old male was stabbed twice in the upper torso, O’Brien said.

Both groups then stopped fighting and left the area. The stabbing victim eventually flagged down some officers a block away and told them that he had been stabbed.

Officers immediately provided first aid for the man until medics arrived on the scene. Officials said an ambulance rushed the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was never found that night, and police are only describing him as a short man, who has dark hair and wore a light-colored shirt.