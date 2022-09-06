SAN DIEGO — Detectives with the San Diego Police Department were investigating a deadly shooting Monday in the Shelltown area, police said.

Police received multiple calls around 5:50 p.m. Monday reporting that a person had been shot in the 1600 block of Una Street, Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and head. Officers at the scene attempted life-saving measures until paramedics could arrive and transport the man to a hospital.

The 40-year-old man was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:27 p.m. due to the injuries he sustained, Shebloski said.

Homicide detectives with SDPD are currently investigating the shooting and interviewing possible witnesses.

From their preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was outside of his vehicle when he possibly got in an argument with another man in the street, which eventually escalated when the suspected shooter took out a handgun and shot the suspect multiple times.

The believed suspect was described as a heavyset Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s, last seen wearing dark clothing and possibly fleeing the scene in a mid-size sedan. There is currently no suspect in custody in relation to this shooting.

Officials have identified the victim in the shooting, but have not yet publicly released his name.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the SDPD’s homicide team at

(619) 531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.