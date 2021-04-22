1 dead, at least 1 detained in downtown shooting

SAN DIEGO – One person was fatally shot and at least one person was arrested Thursday night in a deadly shooting in the downtown area, local authorities said.

San Diego police say the shooting happened at Fifth Avenue and J Street. The incident was reported at about 10:30 p.m.

Police also were responding to reports of shootings in the area including near Sixth Avenue and Island Avenue as well as at Fifth Avenue and Island Avenue. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials responded to the area and reported three people were taken to the hospital and another was treated at the scene and released.

The department could not confirm if any of the four people had been shot.

No other details about the incidents were immediately available.

