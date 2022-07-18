Police are looking for at least three people involved in the burglaries of two Chula Vista homes on July 15, 2022.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police were looking for at least three people involved in the burglaries of two homes Friday in Chula Vista, authorities said.

Both incidents happened in Rolling Hills Ranch — one on Range Gate Road and the other on Via Maggiore Road — where a red Lexus was used, the Chula Vista Police Department stated in a Facebook post Monday.

“These crimes occurred during the week at a time when most are expected to be away from home,” CVPD said. “Remember to secure your homes as best as possible and look out for your neighbors.”

Police advise residents to check their cameras for a red Lexus RX between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on July 15.

Anyone with information or any additional victims should contact Chula Vista police at (619) 691-5151.