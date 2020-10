San Diego police are investigating an apparent shooting late Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, near Barrio Logan. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are investigating an apparent shooting late Friday near Barrio Logan.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of National Avenue. Police said the suspect in the shooting is still at large, and that homicide detectives were investigating.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.