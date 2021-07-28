Police investigating after woman shot in neck near Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO – Authorities are searching for a woman who they say shot another woman in the neck Wednesday night in southeastern San Diego near Lemon Grove.

It is unclear was prompted the shooting. San Diego police said they received a call about shots being fired about 7:20 p.m. near the 8400 block of Carlisle Drive just north of Cardiff Street and Jamacha Road. Upon arrival, they identified the crime scene as being at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Canton Drive.

Once there, they found an adult woman with a gunshot wound to her neck and she was transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not immediately known. The victim’s identity was not disclosed by police.

The suspect is described as a Black adult woman who was wearing a white tanktop and black leggings, police said.

No further details were available about the incident.

Check back for details on this developing story.