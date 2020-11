CARLSBAD, Calif. – An Amtrak train hit and killed a person Thursday near Carlsbad Village Station, local authorities said.

Police say the incident happened just after 7:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of State Street. The victim, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, died at the scene, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Few other details are available on the circumstances of the incident.

#NCTDAlert: COASTER passengers, the next Northbound train will be unable to service the Poinsettia and Carlsbad Village Stations due to a trespasser incident with an AMTRAK train near Carlsbad Village. A Bus Bridge will provide transportation to Oceanside, look for unit 1145. pic.twitter.com/lt6rPQX2EB — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) November 20, 2020

