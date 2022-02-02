Man stabbed outside of Sheraton hotel

SAN DIEGO – A man was stabbed Wednesday outside a Four Points by Sheraton San Diego hotel in the Serra Mesa area, police said.

The incident was reported about 8:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of Aero Drive. According to San Diego police, the man walked into the hotel with stab wounds, which led someone to call 911.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to an area hospital. His status was not immediately clear.

Other details about what led up to the stabbing were not known and no suspect description was provided.

