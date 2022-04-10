SAN DIEGO – Officers with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after a man fired shots in the direction of a crowd in Gaslamp Quarter, authorities said.

According to officials with the San Diego Police Department, around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and F Street.

An initial investigation revealed that an unidentified suspect had been kicked out of a nearby nightclub and then fired shots in the direction of a crowd. Police chased the suspect on foot but he was able to get away.

A loaded handgun was recovered by officers at the scene.

At this time, police have not identified any suspects or victims. The incident remains under investigation by SDPD officials.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to reach out to San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.