Man shot and killed in San Diego’s Talmadge neighborhood

SAN DIEGO – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in San Diego’s Talmadge neighborhood, according to San Diego police.

It was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of El Cajon Boulevard, which sits to the east of Interstate 15, police said. Video of the area shows multiple police vehicles parked near an AutoZone retail shop and a Chevron gas station with police tape blocking access to the immediate area.

Details shared about the shooting were limited, but police homicide detectives were in the area to begin their investigation.

Travelers were urged to avoid the area with El Cajon Boulevard closed between 50th Street and Altadena Avenue due to police activity.

