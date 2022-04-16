SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating a suspicious death in Egger Highlands, authorities said.

According to officials, the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday reporting an unresponsive woman in the 1600 block of Bubbling Well Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the area and located the woman who was “obviously deceased,” sitting in the backseat of a parked car on the street. Police were able to confirm that the vehicle was registered to the residence where the car was located.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident due to the “suspicious nature of the woman’s death.”

The woman’s identity is not being released publicly at this time.

Officials say that there were no obvious signs of trauma on the woman’s body and that the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The woman’s 37-year-old son, who lives at the home where the car was located, has been detained and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to reach out to SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.