Law enforcement along a Jamul road after a dead body was discovered. (Courtesy of Jeremy Adams)

JAMUL, Calif. — Authorities are investigating after a dead body was apparently found in the East County neighborhood of Jamul Saturday.

The body was found near the intersection of Skyline Truck Trail and Lawson Valley Road, Chula Vista police confirmed to FOX 5.

A witness at the scene spotted two CVPD cars, a coroner and two detectives among the responding authorities.

CVPD was not able to release any additional details about the incident.

There is no information about the decedent or whether law enforcement will be investigating the discovery of the body as a suspicious death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.