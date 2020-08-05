Police investigating after apparent homicide victim found in field

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A passer-by found the body of an apparent homicide victim Wednesday in a field near Otay Valley Regional Park.

The suspicious death behind a Smart & Final store in the 3100 block of Main Street in Chula Vista was reported about 6:30 a.m., according to police.

Preliminary evidence at the scene indicated the deceased person may have been shot, Lt. John English said. Details about the victim, including gender and approximate age, were not immediately available.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.