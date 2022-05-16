SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating a possible murder-suicide situation after finding two people dead in Point Loma, authorities said.

The incident began around 7:32 p.m. when officers were called out to the 3400 block of Lowell Street for reports of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived at the scene, however, the incident was declared a homicide investigation, SDPD officials confirmed to FOX 5.

During a late-night news conference, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said that the two victims, ages 86 and 83, were both found with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims’ family members have been notified, authorities said.

As of 10 p.m., homicide detectives with the San Diego Police Department are on scene and investigating.

No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.