Police investigate young man’s death outside City Heights apartment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Officials found the body of a young man outside a City Heights apartment Monday morning after a pedestrian reported it to the police, authorities said.

Officers located the body around 6:30 a.m Monday at the intersection of 52nd Street and Orange Avenue, San Diego Police Department Lieutenant Andra Brown said in a report.

Brown described the man as having dark skin, possibly Hispanic, and appearing to be between the ages of 16 and 20. The man was found dead by officers and had apparent trauma to his body, according to the lieutenant.

The victim’s death was reported as suspicious, possibly a suicide, according to Brown. As of Monday morning, the body has not been identified.

Authorities asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.