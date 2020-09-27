Police investigate whether man was hit, killed intentionally

SAN DIEGO — A man was hit and killed by a van in Old Town a few hours after he had an argument with the driver, police said Sunday, and that’s prompted an investigation into whether he was purposely run down.

Officers were called to Wallace and Juan streets in Old Town around 3:30 a.m., San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said. They found a 48-year-old man severely injured after being hit by the van. Emergency workers tried to save the man’s life, giving him CPR, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Police initially were treating the collision as an accident, but “some evidence and some statements that were inconsistent with a traffic accident” prompted officers to call in homicide detectives in case the incident had been intentional, Brown said.

Authorities learned that the man and the 47-year-old woman driving the van had a relationship of some kind, and that “there was an argument between the two, hours earlier,” Brown explained.

What exactly led up to the man getting hit was still under investigation, however, and Brown said that while the woman was detained, it was not immediately clear if she was suspected of any crime.

Investigators learned the two were known to spend time in the area, and that they may not have permanent homes, Brown said.

