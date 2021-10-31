Man turns himself in after deadly National City shooting

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police are investigating whether a deadly shooting in the South Bay early Sunday was made in self-defense, an investigator said.

Police first got calls about gunfire at East 20th Street and A Avenue in National City around 4 a.m., according to National City Police Lt. Derek Aydelotte. The lieutenant told OnScene.TV that officers showed up to find a man with several gunshot wounds.

“Officers immediately attempted first aid. He was then transported to a local trauma center, and unfortunately he passed away,” Aydelotte said.

As investigators searched for the person responsible and interviewed witnesses about what led up to the violence, several new pieces of information came to light. Around the time of the shooting, someone had called 911 and claimed the gun was fired in self-defense, Aydelotte confirmed. Then later Sunday morning, a man came forward and turned himself in for questioning, the lieutenant said.

Aydelotte, who did not refer to the man as a “suspect,” said that he would be the subject of further interviews. He also didn’t confirm whether the man who turned himself in was the same person who had called dispatchers. The claim of self-defense was “something we’ll take into consideration when investigating this case,” the lieutenant said, though he added that they would also be interviewing a variety of witnesses and collecting more physical evidence.

Aydelotte added that his department had “recovered” a handgun that they believe was used in the shooting, though he declined to characterize where and how they found the weapon.