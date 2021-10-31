Police investigate what led up to deadly crash on Otay Mesa road

SAN DIEGO — Police are sorting through what led up to a deadly crash on a street in an industrial area just north of the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday, where a group of people with modified cars had apparently gathered.

The collision was reported to police just before 6 a.m., with a 911 caller telling authorities that a driver lost control and crashed. Officers and paramedics arrived, finding a badly injured person on Kerns Street in Otay Mesa, a wide road lined with industrial buildings south of state Route 905.

First responders gave the person CPR but they were pronounced dead at the scene, a San Diego Police Department watch commander said.

Video from OnScene.TV showed a modified car that had collided with a hydrant or some other water source, which was spraying across the road. A crumpled motorcycle and downed street sign were lying beside the wrecked car, which was up on the grass by the street’s sidewalk.

Police were interviewing more than a half-dozen people who stayed in the area after the crash. There were trucks parked on the street with trailers carrying modified cars, some adorned with stickers for street racing groups or car companies. Through the open door of the vehicle that crashed, a nitrous oxide tank was visible.

Police did not comment directly on what led up to the crash or whether anyone was suspected of a crime when asked.