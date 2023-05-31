CHULA VISTA Calif. — A string of vandalism crimes over the weekend are being investigated in the Chula Vista area, authorities said.

Police received several calls of vandalism in the area of Second Avenue and F Street on Saturday and Sunday, Sgt. Anthony Molina said in a news release Wednesday.

A suspect wanted in a car vandalism incident in Chula Vista, according to police. (Chula Vista Police Department)

In one of the reports, surveillance video caught a suspect, described as having a thin build and shoulder-length hair and a dark hoodie, standing on a vehicle’s hood and damaging the windshield, according to authorities.

Another report informed police about vandalism in the form of drawings and words spray-painted in a light blue color on areas such as walls, sidewalks and vehicles, police said. Several swastikas were also seen spray-painted in the same manner as the previous report.

It is unknown at this time if the incidents are connected to each other.

“During the investigation, authorities learned of postings on various social media platforms related to the case,” Molina said. “Some of the information led to finding additional graffiti in the area. Based on these public postings, investigators believe there are other residents in the area who have yet to report being a victim.”

Anyone who was a victim of these crimes is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department to report the crime at 619-691-5151.