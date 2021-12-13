Police investigate ‘suspicious’ shooting death in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a shooting Sunday evening that left a 29-year-old man dead in El Cajon.

Officers with the El Cajon Police Department responded to Grossmont Hospital around 8:15 p.m. after the victim was brought to the medical center by family members due to a single gunshot wound, the hospital staff reported to authorities. However, police confirmed the man died upon arrival at the hospital.

The man’s death has been deemed “suspicious,” according to Sgt. James Juns, of El Cajon police. Authorities believe the shooting happened on the 500 block of Jeffree Street.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.