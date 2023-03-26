Authorities are investigating a suspicious death that took place in San Diego on Saturday, police said.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death that took place in the Tierrasanta neighborhood on Saturday night, said the San Diego Police Department.

The San Diego Police Communications Center said they received a call to assist San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel on a report of a death at a residence in the 10600 block of Esmeraldas Drive around 11:30 p.m.

SDPD said fire crews had responded to a report from a woman that her husband had fallen down the stairs in their home. Upon arriving, SDFD said members of their crew rendered first aid. Despite their efforts, however, the man was pronounced deceased at 11:40 a.m.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene to investigate due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the man’s death, SDPD said.

Authorities say detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and gathering any evidence that may assist in further clarifying the circumstances surrounding the incident.

At this time, the cause of death for the man is undetermined and is pending examination by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of family; however, police described him as a 60-year-old white man.

SDPD says the investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.