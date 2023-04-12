Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in East County Wednesday, the El Cajon Police Department said. (KSWB)

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in East County, the El Cajon Police Department said Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene near the 500 block of Fletcher Parkway and are currently examining the area, ECPD said in a tweet.

All westbound lanes of Fletcher Parkway were initially closed by police, but two lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The police investigation is near the Parkway Plaza mall in El Cajon.

ECPD urged drivers to use an alternate route or expect delays in the area due to the police activity.

ECPD Lt. Jeremiah Larson confirmed to FOX 5 that the police activity was for a suspicious death investigation, but said no further details were immediately available.

