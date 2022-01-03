Police investigate string of car fires in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating after several mysterious car fires in the Mira Mesa area over the past two weeks.

The latest blaze took place early Monday morning, when the San Diego Police Department says at least four different cars were found badly burned in two separate areas — one near Black Mountain Road around 1:47 a.m. and the other off Maya Linda Road around 2:44 a.m.

Sgt. Rick Pechin, who heads the city’s Metro Arson Strike Team, told the San Diego Union-Tribune the series of incidents began Dec. 21. It has damaged or destroyed 23 vehicles, causing nearly $590,000 in estimated damage to carports and vehicles, the paper reported.

So far there is no word yet on how the fires started, but investigators are looking into whether the incidents are connected, and if the fires were started on purpose.