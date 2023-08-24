Old Town sign in San Diego is seen.

SAN DIEGO — A man was injured after being stabbed by a suspect in the Old Town neighborhood Wednesday evening, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 72 year-old man was stabbed by an unknown suspect on the 4000 block of Taylor Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the stomach and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

There is no description of any suspect at this time.

The circumstances surrounded the stabbing are still being investigated with San Diego Police Western Division leading the charge.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.